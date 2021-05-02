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Information Currency: Crypto Cash is Liberty
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0 view • May 02, 2021
Virginia Robertons talks about how only 10% of the transactions today are cash. Most of them need a 3rd party; the bank - for credit and debit cards. Digital currencies can be peer 2 peer and off privacy and freedom.
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