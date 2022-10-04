【G-Times News】Customs Unconstitutionally Searches Inbound Passengers' Electronic Devices

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https://gnews.org/post/p1sbx6a13
According to True North on September 27th, in order to prevent customs agencies from illegally obtaining the private information of incoming passengers, the High Court canceled the “random search power” of the Canada Border Services Agency earlier this year.
For more details, please read the original article at : https://gnews.org/post/p1rha3974
Gettr : https://gettr.com/post/p1suwb1e87e