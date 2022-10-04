【G-Times News】Customs Unconstitutionally Searches Inbound Passengers' Electronic Devices

https://gnews.org/post/p1sbx6a13
According to True North on September 27th, in order to prevent customs agencies from illegally obtaining the private information of incoming passengers, the High Court canceled the “random search power” of the Canada Border Services Agency earlier this year.
For more details, please read the original article at : https://gnews.org/post/p1rha3974
Gettr : https://gettr.com/post/p1suwb1e87e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.