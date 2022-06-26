There Are Rebels Who Deliberately Kiss Judaism in Order To Make Money

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For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
11 Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre's sake. Titus 1:10-11