Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman, responding to Trump's claim that Iran's military has been destroyed - Brigadier General Shafaei

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"If you destroyed them, then who is raining missiles on the heads of your commanders and officers — from Mars?"
Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman Brigadier General Shafaei, responding to Trump's claim that Iran's military has been destroyed:
"American economic centers and companies are being destroyed. The region's infrastructure is being destroyed. Not even someone talking in their sleep would make such an analysis."