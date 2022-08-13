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An excellent expose . Did you know The Bank of England already have the microchips ready for under our skin! This was 2018 remember!
Source https://www.facebook.com/UKOpenpoliticaldebate/videos/3225644684360289/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C-GK2C
Thanks to Brenda C for Link