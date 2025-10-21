© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Celebrate Recovery Testimony is a video that I created after I completed the CR Step Study to share my personal story about God's grace in my life's circumstances. I am in recovery from codependency issues related to traumatic events that I have experienced, and I praise the Lord for giving me the courage and the strength to overcome my anxiety and depression related to past and present events over which I have no control. The Serenity Prayer is a source of comfort to me these days during my "golden years". i have included some of my artworks and poems in this video to convey my thoughts and feelings about my recovery.