My Celebrate Recovery Testimony
Kaleidoscopic Visions
Kaleidoscopic Visions
4 views • 21 hours ago

My Celebrate Recovery Testimony is a video that I created after I completed the CR Step Study to share my personal story about God's grace in my life's circumstances. I am in recovery from codependency issues related to traumatic events that I have experienced, and I praise the Lord for giving me the courage and the strength to overcome my anxiety and depression related to past and present events over which I have no control. The Serenity Prayer is a source of comfort to me these days during my "golden years". i have included some of my artworks and poems in this video to convey my thoughts and feelings about my recovery.

Keywords
bibletestimonyinspirationalchristianpoemsartworksreligion and spiritualitycelebrate recovery
