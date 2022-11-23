Hal Turner - justine trudeau Is Worth 385 Million

justine is from the Papineau Riding.Lots of illiteracy in Quebec: "Approximately 53 per cent of the population do not reach the
necessary threshold to function properly in a society that each year is
becoming increasingly comple"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.