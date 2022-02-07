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BASES2017 Sandra Fecht lecture Ritual Abuse of Children
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60 views • February 07, 2022
Sandra Fecht was a counselor and abuse therapist from Canada, and part of the US and Canadian contingent at the Bases Project's BASES2017 event in Dublin, hosted by Dublin based Counselor and therapist Katherina Kavungu from Germany. SRA or satanic ritual abuse is widespread in Canada, as they are in all of Ireland, and the effects traumatic and in need of attention.
Sandra's practice was to be shut down by the Canadian authorities a year or so after this conference. Sandra has broke new ground on high lighting this horrific practice of SRA, widespread in western countries, not far below the surface of everyday life.
With thanks to the Dublin ground crew for getting this all on done.
Sandra's practice was to be shut down by the Canadian authorities a year or so after this conference. Sandra has broke new ground on high lighting this horrific practice of SRA, widespread in western countries, not far below the surface of everyday life.
With thanks to the Dublin ground crew for getting this all on done.
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