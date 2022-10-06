Create New Account
Animal Connections S1E6 - Discernment
Life Source
Learning to Speak the Amazing Language of Animals.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if one could understand animals better? Tap into their energy to share their wisdom? Host André Shirley talks about our long-lost abilities and how to get these back again. Here we spotlight how to do this. It is not a special talent but something that can be mastered by anybody dedicated enough to try. This show will help you with tips and tools to start your own journey to connecting to our co-residents on this planet.


Discernment is today’s topic. We need to be discerning towards our furry and feathered friends. This episode points out the do’s and don’ts as well as intuition and learning how to use it when in contact with animals.


André can be contacted on telegram - @zaxenon, or on email [email protected]


