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Maskhole Compilation
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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216 views • February 10, 2022
Maskhole Compilation

====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7


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***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
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https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/NYC-Maskhole-Compilation:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

AMERICA, Get that stupid FUCKING thing off your face! - Ultimate Mask Debunk Vid (September 23rd, 2021)
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Masks-2-%282%29:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

Everything You Need to Know Ab out MASKS (October 8th, 2021 2.5K views)
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Everything-You-Need-to-Know-About-MASKS:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

Wearing the mask is part of an initiation ritual for the New World Order https://unshackledminds.com/the-truth-behind-the-mask/

STUDIES THAT SHOW INEFFECTIVENESS OF ALL TYPES OF MASKS IN PREVENTING VIRAL INFECTION ( STUDY PARTICIPANTS REPORTED LAB CONFIRMED VIRAL INFECTIONS WEARING ANY TYPE OF MASK):

Scientific Facts about Masks
https://justpaste.it/CottonMasksProtectNothing

CAL-OSHA Regulations: ”Cloth face coverings do not protect against COVD -19”
https://dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/COVID-19-Infection-Prevention-in-Logistics.pdf

California Department of Health: "Face coverings may increase risk if users reduce their use of strong defenses."

"There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission.”
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Face-Coverings-Guidance.aspx

FDA : “Even a properly fitted N95 mask does not prevent illness or death”
https://web.archive.org/web/20200516235249/https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/personal-protective-equipment-infection-control/n95-respirators-and-surgical-masks-face-masks
Food and Drug Administration N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks)

The Dangers of Face Masks - The False Science of Public Health Experts - The Covid Control Agenda
https://brandnewtube.com/v/4JzZ41

Studies that prove the same:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
https://www.hangthecensors.com/489359.html
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/jebm.12381
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://edberry.com/wp-content/uploads/Ed/71320publiccommentmaskreport.pdf
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-cdc-spread-e6f01870-9459-4700-8046-e365bcdee024.html
https://www.kitchenertoday.com/national-news/masks-problematic-for-asthmatic-autistic-deaf-and-hard-of-hearing-2366041
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html

MULTIPLE STUDIES.
Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy

MORE STUDIES Review of the Medical Literature
Here are key anchor points to the extensive scientific literature that establishes that wearing surgical masks and respirators (e.g., “N95”) does not reduce the risk of contracting a verified illness:
Jacobs, J. L. et al. (2009) “Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among health care workers in Japan: A randomized controlled trial,” American Journal of Infection Control, Volume 37, Issue 5, 417 – 419.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19216002
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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