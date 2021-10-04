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Manic Monday: Facebook Was Down, Fauci and Crimes Against Humanity, J&J Vaccine Issues & Project Veritas Hangs Pfizer
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90 views • October 04, 2021
The Boomtown Rats had a famous song out called 'I Don't Like Mondays'. After the weekend that was let's take a look at why Mark Zuckerberg, Tony Fauci, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer may be singing the Monday blues.
Related links:
https://www.evil.news/2021-09-28-doctors-fauci-covid-policymakers-crimes-humanity.html#
https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/facebook-instagram-and-whatsapp-go-down
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/mon78-most-common-adverse-events-reported-after-covid-19-vaccination
https://www.kagstv.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-for-teens-children-planned/536-05f978b6-36f2-40f0-bb8c-54c62778dc31
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/eu-finds-jj-covid-shot-possibly-linked-another-rare-clotting-condition-2021-10-01/
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Related links:
https://www.evil.news/2021-09-28-doctors-fauci-covid-policymakers-crimes-humanity.html#
https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/facebook-instagram-and-whatsapp-go-down
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/mon78-most-common-adverse-events-reported-after-covid-19-vaccination
https://www.kagstv.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-for-teens-children-planned/536-05f978b6-36f2-40f0-bb8c-54c62778dc31
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/eu-finds-jj-covid-shot-possibly-linked-another-rare-clotting-condition-2021-10-01/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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