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50 Shades of Black (Patriarchy in Bondage) -- My SJW / Antifa Romance Novel
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82 views • February 23, 2021
"Fifty Shades of Grey" became the number one best seller, with the thought of the family being dominated by the masculine represented by handsome protagonist Christian Grey, the idea of bondage and subservience.
Of course, with the SJW's taking over, the ideal an archetypal romance novel male is changing from a successful, strong, independent, masculine, brooding type, to a feminized soy boy.
In the new novel "50 Shades of Black" (Patriarchy in Bondage) we get introduced To Gordon Black, a parachute doughboy who is dominated by the feminine heroine. In order to make money, we must adapt to the ever shifting winds of change.
#50ShadesofGrey #romancenovel #SJW
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Of course, with the SJW's taking over, the ideal an archetypal romance novel male is changing from a successful, strong, independent, masculine, brooding type, to a feminized soy boy.
In the new novel "50 Shades of Black" (Patriarchy in Bondage) we get introduced To Gordon Black, a parachute doughboy who is dominated by the feminine heroine. In order to make money, we must adapt to the ever shifting winds of change.
#50ShadesofGrey #romancenovel #SJW
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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