Footage released by the Kuwaiti government shows the initial moments at Kuwait International Airport following the crash of what is believed to be a drone on the morning of June 3, 2026, and people fleeing the explosion. Kuwait stated that Terminal T1 at the airport was struck by Iranian drone and missile, sustaining severe damage, resulting in 1 death and 63 injuries, while Iran denied responsibility, sparking speculation that the damage may have been caused by a failed US interceptor missile. The video shows the daytime attack on the airport, located 40 kilometers from Iran, but the IRGC’s retaliatory strikes occurred on the night of June 3, targeting US interests at Ali Al-Salem Air Base and Arifjan Base.

Interestingly, the day before, a report was released in Kuwait regarding the completion of repairs to Terminal T1 at Kuwait International Airport in record time; the terminal had previously been destroyed during Iranian spring attacks. The terminal was devastated by a drone attack last March and has only recently reopened following all repairs and renovations. In a related context, Deputy Minister of the Interior, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Ahmad Al-Wahaib, conducted an inspection visit to the same location to assess the impact of the incident and evaluate the extent of damage to facilities and infrastructure. This is about more than just one airport; civil infrastructure is now on the risk map across the Gulf region, meaning that insurance, airlines, oil routes, and regional trust will all be reassessed. These implications come amid growing criticism of the pro-Western Gulf monarchies for hosting foreign military forces engaged in hostile actions against neighboring countries.

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