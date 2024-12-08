Trump Wonders After The Beast. Tax Exemption Is Roman Catholic. Constantine Sunday Law 321 AD. SDA

Notre Dame reopening today, Donald Trump, Prince William to attend celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump, and other global leaders will gather to celebrate the grand reopening of Notre Dame, achieved in just five years after it was engulfed in a massive fire. Notre Dame reopens on Saturday after 5 years of restoration. Global leaders like Trump, Zelenskyy gather for celebration in Paris. Public viewing areas set up for 40,000 spectators. Notre Dame, the gothic cathedral in Paris that went up in flames five years ago, will reopen on Saturday, marking a triumphant milestone in its restoration.





French President Emmanuel Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump, and other global leaders will gather to celebrate the iconic landmark’s renaissance, achieved in just five years despite initial predictions of decades of work.





U.S. President-elect Trump to attend Notre Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to travel to Paris this Saturday to attend the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, marking his first foreign visit since winning the presidential election in November.





Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, stating: “It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the reopening of the magnificent and historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago.”





He also praised French President Emmanuel Macron, saying he has done a “wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!” Macron was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump after his electoral win last month.





Notre Dame’s Reopening Highlights the Historic Church-State Tensions Between Paris and Rome. The celebration of the restoration of France’s famed cathedral is happening on the same weekend as a consistory of new cardinals at the Vatican, providing an intriguing juxtaposition rich with symbolism.





France's Macron granted honorary Catholic title by Pope Francis. French President Emmanuel Macron met Pope Francis Tuesday at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.





Macron made the visit to accept an inherited title of Honorary Canon of the Basilica of St. John Lateran.





Pope Francis and Macron exchanged gifts, Vatican News reported. Macron's wife, Brigitte, accompanied him at the papal audience





Sunday Laws in the Later Roman Empire, In the fourth and fifth centuries a series of Sunday laws were enacted in the Roman Empire. Whether that was the intent of these laws or not is unknown, but we can know that these laws were used by the Roman Church to point people away from the True Sabbath.





As we have reviewed in previous articles, the first national Sunday law in history was passed by Constantine in 321 AD. Keep in mind that this law did not apply universally to all people in the Roman Empire. Farmers were exempted from it. After researching a little further, we find that Constantine relaxed this Sunday law for special Roman market days (Orelli, Inscriptionum Latinarum, p 140).





Archbishop: No-meat Fridays, Sunday rest good for planet. Catholics would do well – and the environment would benefit – by paying greater attention to certain “pauses” in their everyday lives, including a more faithful observance of Friday abstinence from meat and the Sabbath rest.





Eco Sundays Return to Rome: Traffic Restrictions and Farmers' Markets. Today marks the return of the Eco Sundays, an initiative to reduce air pollution, protect citizens' health, and promote responsible use of energy sources. All motor vehicles are prohibited from circulating within the ZTL Green Zone from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM.





Heritage President Kevin Roberts: “There's no doubt” that Trump will implement Project 2025





Why Avoiding Work on Sundays Might Be More Important Than You Think “Sunday is a holy day. We have to set it apart, we have to make it different."





Pagan Rome: Imperial Laws and Letters Involving Religion, AD 311-364.





