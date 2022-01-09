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The Reports Of Athletes Who Suddenly Collapse Have Been Increasing Noticeably Lately!
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342 views • January 09, 2022
In October cardiac and circulatory events on the sportsfield went through the roof
Below is a shockingly long list of athletes who collapsed last month from heart problems or circulatory disorders
such as strokes. Unfortunately, some of these incidents were fatal for the often very young athletes. The
numbers are alarming, especially in view of mandatory Covid shots.
(1) At the encounter between PGS E Bosico and Romeo Menti (Allerona Scalo) in Umbria/Italy on October 2,
2021 , a “young player” from the visiting team collapses without any external influence and is transported to the
hospital.
(2) Martin Lefèvre (16) from FC Agneaux collapses without any previous illnesses with a stroke during the game
against FC Saint-Lô Manche on October 2, 2021. He is paralyzed on one side and has no ability to speak.
(3) Niels de Wolf, 27, from the Belgian football club White Star Sombeke, suffered a cardiac arrest immediately
after the game against Verrebroek on October 3, 2021, was resuscitated with a defibrillator, but died in hospital
on October 6, 2021 .
(4) Arcisate, Province of Varese, Italy: The amateur match between Valceresio and Tradate (Prima Categoria,
Girone A) is canceled after 20 minutes after the referee suffers a medical emergency . Message from October 3,
2021.
(5) Timucin Sen from Germania Großkrotzenburg will be substituted on October 3, 2021 in the game against
Spvgg. Oberrad. He collapsed after ten minutes into the game and was taken to a clinic in Gelnhausen.
(6) On October 3, 2021, referee Öner Calik, in his mid-30s, canceled the game between VfB Waltrop II and
Vinnum II due to his own health problems and was taken to the hospital by the emergency doctor.
(7) On October 4 , 2021, a person in charge of SV SW Frömern collapsed on the field before the game against
Kamener SC.
And the list continues....
Sources: https://dpbh.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/dpb...
Find me on Discord: Brayoda (hashtag)5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
PayPal: https://paypal.me/TakeNoteTV?country....
Below is a shockingly long list of athletes who collapsed last month from heart problems or circulatory disorders
such as strokes. Unfortunately, some of these incidents were fatal for the often very young athletes. The
numbers are alarming, especially in view of mandatory Covid shots.
(1) At the encounter between PGS E Bosico and Romeo Menti (Allerona Scalo) in Umbria/Italy on October 2,
2021 , a “young player” from the visiting team collapses without any external influence and is transported to the
hospital.
(2) Martin Lefèvre (16) from FC Agneaux collapses without any previous illnesses with a stroke during the game
against FC Saint-Lô Manche on October 2, 2021. He is paralyzed on one side and has no ability to speak.
(3) Niels de Wolf, 27, from the Belgian football club White Star Sombeke, suffered a cardiac arrest immediately
after the game against Verrebroek on October 3, 2021, was resuscitated with a defibrillator, but died in hospital
on October 6, 2021 .
(4) Arcisate, Province of Varese, Italy: The amateur match between Valceresio and Tradate (Prima Categoria,
Girone A) is canceled after 20 minutes after the referee suffers a medical emergency . Message from October 3,
2021.
(5) Timucin Sen from Germania Großkrotzenburg will be substituted on October 3, 2021 in the game against
Spvgg. Oberrad. He collapsed after ten minutes into the game and was taken to a clinic in Gelnhausen.
(6) On October 3, 2021, referee Öner Calik, in his mid-30s, canceled the game between VfB Waltrop II and
Vinnum II due to his own health problems and was taken to the hospital by the emergency doctor.
(7) On October 4 , 2021, a person in charge of SV SW Frömern collapsed on the field before the game against
Kamener SC.
And the list continues....
Sources: https://dpbh.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/dpb...
Find me on Discord: Brayoda (hashtag)5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
PayPal: https://paypal.me/TakeNoteTV?country....
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