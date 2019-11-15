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James Corbett Interview - ISIS Was Created, Armed And Funded By US/Israel & It's An Open Secret
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36 views • November 15, 2019
The US government armed Osama Bin Laden; it armed Saddam Hussain with chemical weapons to be used against Iran in 1980; it armed the very groups that later became ISIS. Yet we are sold an entirely different yarn by the US government and its lap dog MSM. Today I have invited James Corbett on the show to very clearly, and once and for all, demonstrate who is actually responsible for the creation and the rise of ISIS.
James Corbett's Links:
https://www.corbettreport.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettreport
https://steemit.com/@corbettreport
https://d.tube/#!/c/corbettreport
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreport/
TLAV's Past Interviews With James Corbett:
James Corbett Interview - The Social Media Regulation Psyop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aLIH2-N8uk
James Corbett Interview - "Why Big Oil Conquered The World"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pVuPFVgFek
James Corbett Interview - Social Engineering & The American Mind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-5R5SpmrFo
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
* * *
References & Resources:
Clinton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsIp1TDwFLs
Michael Springmann - 9/11 Visas
https://www.corbettreport.com/9-11-whistleblowers-michael-springmann/
Libya
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/war-crimes/libyas-slave-auctions-african-genocide-hillary-knew/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/last-country-liberated-evil-dictator-now-openly-trading-slaves/
Paula Broadwell - CIA Annex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn_TACkSVLs
Gun-running from Libya
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/08/12/rand_paul_cia_annex_in_benghazi_shipped_arms_from_libya_to_syria.html
DIA Leaked Docs Reveal How The US Knowingly Fueled the Rise Of ISIS
https://www.globalresearch.ca/defense-intelligence-agency-create-a-salafist-principality-in-syria-facilitate-rise-of-islamic-state-in-order-to-isolate-the-syrian-regime/5451216
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jun/03/us-isis-syria-iraq
https://www.atour.com/media/files/government/usa/USDOD/Pg_-291-Pgs_-287-293-JW-v-DOD-and-State-14-812-DOD-Release-2015-04-10-final-version11.pdf
Accepting Al-Qaeda: The Enemy of the United States’ Enemy
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/middle-east/2015-03-09/accepting-al-qaeda
"Something Big Has Happened” - Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/baghdadi/
“Who Is Really Behind ISIS” - Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-295-who-is-really-behind-isis/
Smith-Mundt Modernization Act & Fake Change
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/daily-wrap-up/smith-mundt-modernization-act-msm-legalized-deception-american-people/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/domestic-policy/new-american-empire-googles-new-propaganda-program-changes-everything/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/bait-switch-donald-trump-new-establishment/
Senior Qaeda figure in Iraq a myth: U.S. military
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-qaeda/senior-qaeda-figure-in-iraq-a-myth-u-s-military-idUSL1820065720070718?rpc=92
Baghdadi (recent)
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/daily-wrap-up/distracting-with-baghdadi-psyop-us-sends-withdrawn-troops-back-into-syria-along-with-many-more/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/the-baghdadi-dna-test-was-done-before-raid-by-sdf-using-his-underwear/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/daily-wrap-up/baghdadi-deception-exposed-israel-bombs-gaza-after-phantom-rocket-us-violates-own-syria-sanctions/
Oded Yinon Plan
https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/5324815
The Redirection - The New Yorker
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection
James Corbett Blows the Lid Off of Benghazigate
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-876-james-corbett-blows-the-lid-off-of-benghazigate/
Syria Accuses US Stole 40+ Tons of Its Gold
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/03/08/syria-accuses-us-stole-40-tons-of-its-gold/
CALEA and the Stellar Wind
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-129-calea-and-the-stellar-wind/
Revealed That The Breathalyzer Test Is 'Fake Science' - What's NOT Fake Today?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AUFACszJ78
4 Ways the Crime Lab Can Frame You
https://www.corbettreport.com/crimelab/
#isCIAis #alQaeda #USForeignPolicy
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
James Corbett's Links:
https://www.corbettreport.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettreport
https://steemit.com/@corbettreport
https://d.tube/#!/c/corbettreport
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreport/
TLAV's Past Interviews With James Corbett:
James Corbett Interview - The Social Media Regulation Psyop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aLIH2-N8uk
James Corbett Interview - "Why Big Oil Conquered The World"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pVuPFVgFek
James Corbett Interview - Social Engineering & The American Mind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-5R5SpmrFo
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
* * *
References & Resources:
Clinton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsIp1TDwFLs
Michael Springmann - 9/11 Visas
https://www.corbettreport.com/9-11-whistleblowers-michael-springmann/
Libya
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/war-crimes/libyas-slave-auctions-african-genocide-hillary-knew/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/last-country-liberated-evil-dictator-now-openly-trading-slaves/
Paula Broadwell - CIA Annex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn_TACkSVLs
Gun-running from Libya
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/08/12/rand_paul_cia_annex_in_benghazi_shipped_arms_from_libya_to_syria.html
DIA Leaked Docs Reveal How The US Knowingly Fueled the Rise Of ISIS
https://www.globalresearch.ca/defense-intelligence-agency-create-a-salafist-principality-in-syria-facilitate-rise-of-islamic-state-in-order-to-isolate-the-syrian-regime/5451216
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jun/03/us-isis-syria-iraq
https://www.atour.com/media/files/government/usa/USDOD/Pg_-291-Pgs_-287-293-JW-v-DOD-and-State-14-812-DOD-Release-2015-04-10-final-version11.pdf
Accepting Al-Qaeda: The Enemy of the United States’ Enemy
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/middle-east/2015-03-09/accepting-al-qaeda
"Something Big Has Happened” - Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/baghdadi/
“Who Is Really Behind ISIS” - Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-295-who-is-really-behind-isis/
Smith-Mundt Modernization Act & Fake Change
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/daily-wrap-up/smith-mundt-modernization-act-msm-legalized-deception-american-people/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/domestic-policy/new-american-empire-googles-new-propaganda-program-changes-everything/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/bait-switch-donald-trump-new-establishment/
Senior Qaeda figure in Iraq a myth: U.S. military
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-qaeda/senior-qaeda-figure-in-iraq-a-myth-u-s-military-idUSL1820065720070718?rpc=92
Baghdadi (recent)
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/daily-wrap-up/distracting-with-baghdadi-psyop-us-sends-withdrawn-troops-back-into-syria-along-with-many-more/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/the-baghdadi-dna-test-was-done-before-raid-by-sdf-using-his-underwear/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/daily-wrap-up/baghdadi-deception-exposed-israel-bombs-gaza-after-phantom-rocket-us-violates-own-syria-sanctions/
Oded Yinon Plan
https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/5324815
The Redirection - The New Yorker
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection
James Corbett Blows the Lid Off of Benghazigate
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-876-james-corbett-blows-the-lid-off-of-benghazigate/
Syria Accuses US Stole 40+ Tons of Its Gold
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/03/08/syria-accuses-us-stole-40-tons-of-its-gold/
CALEA and the Stellar Wind
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-129-calea-and-the-stellar-wind/
Revealed That The Breathalyzer Test Is 'Fake Science' - What's NOT Fake Today?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AUFACszJ78
4 Ways the Crime Lab Can Frame You
https://www.corbettreport.com/crimelab/
#isCIAis #alQaeda #USForeignPolicy
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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