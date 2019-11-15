James Corbett Interview - ISIS Was Created, Armed And Funded By US/Israel & It's An Open Secret

The US government armed Osama Bin Laden; it armed Saddam Hussain with chemical weapons to be used against Iran in 1980; it armed the very groups that later became ISIS. Yet we are sold an entirely different yarn by the US government and its lap dog MSM. Today I have invited James Corbett on the show to very clearly, and once and for all, demonstrate who is actually responsible for the creation and the rise of ISIS.James Corbett's Links:https://d.tube/#!/c/corbettreportTLAV's Past Interviews With James Corbett:James Corbett Interview - The Social Media Regulation PsyopJames Corbett Interview - "Why Big Oil Conquered The World"James Corbett Interview - Social Engineering & The American MindGet a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Subscribe on iTunes:* * *References & Resources:ClintonMichael Springmann - 9/11 VisasLibyaPaula Broadwell - CIA AnnexGun-running from LibyaDIA Leaked Docs Reveal How The US Knowingly Fueled the Rise Of ISISAccepting Al-Qaeda: The Enemy of the United States’ Enemy"Something Big Has Happened” - Corbett Report“Who Is Really Behind ISIS” - Corbett ReportSmith-Mundt Modernization Act & Fake ChangeSenior Qaeda figure in Iraq a myth: U.S. militaryBaghdadi (recent)Oded Yinon PlanThe Redirection - The New YorkerJames Corbett Blows the Lid Off of BenghazigateSyria Accuses US Stole 40+ Tons of Its GoldCALEA and the Stellar WindRevealed That The Breathalyzer Test Is 'Fake Science' - What's NOT Fake Today?4 Ways the Crime Lab Can Frame You#isCIAis #alQaeda #USForeignPolicy"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."