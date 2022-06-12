Makes You Think | The Count of St. Germain





Vince Tagliavia and Jimbob Ovalshorts discuss a mysterious figure in history across not only decades but apparently centuries known as Count of St. Germain. The European adventurer was known for his interest in science, alchemy and the arts. Even the most elite of the European high society of the mid-1700s were very familiar with him.





If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!

https://givesendgo.com/redpills





JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com





Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At

www.redpills.tv





Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.

www.redpills.tv/mypillow





My Patriot Supply

Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes

redpills.tv/patriot





The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!





Web

https://redpills.tv





Telegram

http://t.me/RedpillsTV





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject





CloutHub

https://clouthub.com/redpills





GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/redpill





TikTok

https://tiktok.com/@realjoshreid





Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...





DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject