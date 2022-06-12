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Makes You Think | The Count of St. Germain
Vince Tagliavia and Jimbob Ovalshorts discuss a mysterious figure in history across not only decades but apparently centuries known as Count of St. Germain. The European adventurer was known for his interest in science, alchemy and the arts. Even the most elite of the European high society of the mid-1700s were very familiar with him.
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