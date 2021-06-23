Lies & Misrepresentations of Fauci Will Lead to Multiple Dark Days Ahead of Him

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6/21/2021 Mr. Bannon: The pathological liar, Fauci, confident and insisting on his scientism methodology. Disregarding data and evidence, he lied and hid the truth about the virus. We’ll get to the whole process in chapter and verse, into the most micro granularity, to see who is lying.