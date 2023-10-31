Grace-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 29 2023

To Moses, God Told His Name and Who He Was and Is and Always Will Be (Because He Changes Not). God Is Ever Gracious. Elements of Grace: Mercy, Longsuffering, Forgiveness, Benefaction ... and Reconciliation. God, on His Part, Has Removed the Obstacles Separating Him from Mankind. Now It Is the Individual's Part to Get a Proper Attitude Toward God That They Can be Reconciled to Him. Whatever Troubles You, Just Lay It All Out Before God.

