Grace-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 29 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 15 hours ago

To Moses, God Told His Name and Who He Was and Is and Always Will Be (Because He Changes Not). God Is Ever Gracious. Elements of Grace: Mercy, Longsuffering, Forgiveness, Benefaction ... and Reconciliation. God, on His Part, Has Removed the Obstacles Separating Him from Mankind. Now It Is the Individual's Part to Get a Proper Attitude Toward God That They Can be Reconciled to Him. Whatever Troubles You, Just Lay It All Out Before God.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

