Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UPDATE on Celestial Frequencies Oracle Cards and Healing Activators By Lightstar
15 views
channel image
Lightstar Creations
Published 10 days ago |
Shop nowDonate

NEW UPDATE on Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck!! 😁🎴 This video is an update

on the status of my BRAND NEW oracle deck. I will share much more about the

oracle deck, and show you the FINAL finished product. Yay! You are all going

to LOVE it. This product is currently still on preorder, and I'll share with

you the estimated arrival date. Watch to find out more! Galactic Love to All!

💜 Lightstar 🎴 CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECK:

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/celestial-

frequencies-oracle.html) 🎴 2ND EDTION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS ORACLE DECK:

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/2n...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/2nd-

edition-magical-dimensions-oracle) DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html)

💲 (Patreon)

[https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...](https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations)

✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html)

HIGHLIGHTED PRODUCTS: 🎵 🦢WHITE SWAN 555 SOLFEGGIO ACTIVATION MUSIC:

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/wh...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/white-

swan-555.html) 🎵 TRANSCENSION [22:22](https://youtu.be/wllyliVeUzM?t=1342)

VISIONQUESTS & MUSIC

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html)

🎵 444 MUSIC ACTIVATION

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/44...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-

activation) 📅 2023 DIMENSIONS 10 WALL CALENDAR:

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/20...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/2023-wall-

calendar.html) VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE)

[https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...](https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations)

📺 (BRIGHTEON)

[https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...](https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations)

📺 (ODYSEE) <https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations> 📺 (RUMBLE)

<https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations> 🔴 (YouTube)

[https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...](https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations)

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-

activation-pack-gift.html) LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/) 🛒

(Shop)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html)

🎨 (Art Gallery)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-

gallery.html) 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-

cards) 🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist

Design <http://contentsafe.co/> <https://anomalistdesign.com/>



CSID: f4dbc6d15aa46a7f



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket