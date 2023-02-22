Deceived by Stars (Part 6 of 9)

March 8th, 2020
Pastor Dean continues with part six of his series on Biblical creation entitled "Deceived by the Stars"
Links to the NASA artists' videos:
KHOU 11 News Report on NASA Artists: https://youtu.be/umeHIxIdKxE
How NASA Visualization Scientists Recreate Distant Worlds: https://youtu.be/xc1V9d8jrr8
Why All Images of Space are Photoshopped by Chedder: https://youtu.be/4BEKjE7K5u4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.