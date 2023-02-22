Create New Account
Deceived by Stars (Part 6 of 9)
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

March 8th, 2020

Pastor Dean continues with part six of his series on Biblical creation entitled "Deceived by the Stars"

Links to the NASA artists' videos:

KHOU 11 News Report on NASA Artists: https://youtu.be/umeHIxIdKxE

How NASA Visualization Scientists Recreate Distant Worlds: https://youtu.be/xc1V9d8jrr8

Why All Images of Space are Photoshopped by Chedder: https://youtu.be/4BEKjE7K5u4



Keywords
bibleflat earthstarsdean odlebiblical cosmology

