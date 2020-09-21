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Learn How Satan Preys On Humanity And Plays Us Against Each Other
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134 views • September 21, 2020
Alex Jones uses a chessboard to illustrate how Satan uses sin to divide humanity against God's will, create chaos and conflict, and cause men and women to destroy each other and themselves for his own selfish purposes.
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