God, Family, Country

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Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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12 views • September 27, 2022

The Left Knows Italy Is A Sign Of What’s To Come

* Europe isn’t all that different from America.

* Italy’s former PM bragged about ‘social justice’; more democracy is dangerous?

* Very few people think open borders are a good idea.

* Italy soon took notice of Meloni.

* Conservatives are under attack there too.

* Meloni shows more courage than most Republicans.

* The left wants to destroy the family for total control.

* Meloni won her election with a pro-family agenda.

* That’s a threat to the media.

* Wokeness isn’t just a political ideology; it’s a state religion.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-live-fake-democracy-revolution-like-italy


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312887218112

Keywords
tucker carlsonglobalismidiocracypopulismprime ministerleftismideologyitalyursula von der leyenneoliberalismwokenessgiorgia meloni
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