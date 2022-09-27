God, Family, Country

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The Left Knows Italy Is A Sign Of What’s To Come
* Europe isn’t all that different from America.
* Italy’s former PM bragged about ‘social justice’; more democracy is dangerous?
* Very few people think open borders are a good idea.
* Italy soon took notice of Meloni.
* Conservatives are under attack there too.
* Meloni shows more courage than most Republicans.
* The left wants to destroy the family for total control.
* Meloni won her election with a pro-family agenda.
* That’s a threat to the media.
* Wokeness isn’t just a political ideology; it’s a state religion.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-live-fake-democracy-revolution-like-italy
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 September 2022