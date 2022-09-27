Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
God, Family, Country
12 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

The Left Knows Italy Is A Sign Of What’s To Come

* Europe isn’t all that different from America.

* Italy’s former PM bragged about ‘social justice’; more democracy is dangerous?

* Very few people think open borders are a good idea.

* Italy soon took notice of Meloni.

* Conservatives are under attack there too.

* Meloni shows more courage than most Republicans.

* The left wants to destroy the family for total control.

* Meloni won her election with a pro-family agenda.

* That’s a threat to the media.

* Wokeness isn’t just a political ideology; it’s a state religion.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-live-fake-democracy-revolution-like-italy


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312887218112

Keywords
tucker carlsonglobalismidiocracypopulismprime ministerleftismideologyitalyursula von der leyenneoliberalismwokenessgiorgia meloni

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket