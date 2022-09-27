God, Family, Country

The Left Knows Italy Is A Sign Of What’s To Come

* Europe isn’t all that different from America.

* Italy’s former PM bragged about ‘social justice’; more democracy is dangerous?

* Very few people think open borders are a good idea.

* Italy soon took notice of Meloni.

* Conservatives are under attack there too.

* Meloni shows more courage than most Republicans.

* The left wants to destroy the family for total control.

* Meloni won her election with a pro-family agenda.

* That’s a threat to the media.

* Wokeness isn’t just a political ideology; it’s a state religion.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-live-fake-democracy-revolution-like-italy





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312887218112

