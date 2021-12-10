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Kid denied medicine because no C19 vax
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90 views • December 10, 2021
Child who has been diagnosed with an infection gets refused treatment because of vaccination status. Doctors and nurses and medical professionals who remain in mainline hospitals and clinics are nothing but evil spirits inhabiting spike-protein-laced ex-human shells. The jab has removed every ounce of caring humanity from them. They even want to confiscate the mother's phone! If they did, this video wouldn't have made it out here... although it might have been also uploaded despite the phone being taken because services such as Google Photos or Dropbox could sync photos and videos to the cloud in real time... as long as the phone is connected to mobile data...
RediMed North
315 East Cook Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 458-3800
RediMed North
315 East Cook Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 458-3800
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