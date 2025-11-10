BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Marxism & Islamism Mirror Each Other In Their March Toward Total Domination Of The West
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
66 followers
Follow
72 views • 1 day ago

Western elites call it progress and piety; look closer and you’ll see the same old authoritarian machinery. This piece traces the eerie parallels between Marxism’s vanguard utopianism and Islamism’s theocratic absolutism—two projects that promise paradise yet historically deliver censorship, coercion, and graves. From gulags and “re-education” to blasphemy codes and moral police, both elevate the collective over the individual, punish dissent, and weaponize propaganda to mask control as compassion. Their convergence—the red-green alliance—now marches through campuses, NGOs, and media, laundering illiberalism as liberation. We cut through the euphemisms, map the shared playbook, and arm readers with history, sources, and a clear framework to resist. If you value free speech, conscience, and markets, this is your field guide. Read it, share it, and push back now.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/how-marxism-and-islamism-mirror-each

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokemarxismislamismneomarxismexpose propagandanarrative warfarered-green alliancedefend western civilizationcounter totalitarianismfrees peech firsthuman rights over ideologyliberty over collectivism
