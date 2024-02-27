2024-2-27 what am I teaching the people Father

I took a long paddle yesterday, asking the Father about the things I am telling you. The words that we read, verses the religion that man has made, are two entirely different things. When I'm speaking to these things to you, it is having me really put into words the words I have lived in my spirit unto Him for so long, that I'm just really thinking about them, and comparing it to just really how different it is than what the world does, thinks, teaches, assumes that they know and hear and see and do His will.

There has been a difference, since the very day that HE came to me, when HE began to teach me, not me reading and thinking I knew. Man assumes, that to serve God is to be good. Man doesn't even have a definition for these words. God did not give us christ so we could stay in egypt and "be good". Has been doing a work for thousands of years, to produce a holy seed, one who is a certain way in their spirit. It is best summed up, as, "when you have ceased from your own works, and entered into His rest.". That is when HE will welcome us in. HE will let us know.

And if you don't have the faith to do what abraham, moses, noah, job, the disciples...if you can't luke 14 your life, then you can't come. You will never know what I'm really talking about. Don't assume you understand just because of the words. God blinds the hearts and eyes so the people who read and hear the same words can't perceive. And, the root of why God does that, is because of our own heart, and we are in our spirit, and what our intentions are. There will be no fakers in the kingdom of God. There will be no do-gooders, no imposters. You will pass under the rod, or you will not come in.

Once God has done His work in you though, and you will know, then HE will bring you in, and if you have years left, then HE will pour back out upon you the blessings of His covenant like HE said, so you will see and know even more, that indeed, HE is a rewarder of them who diligently seek Him. There is such a different heart and spirit about His people who do hear Him, than all the rest. I love the people who can hear! When I hear you speak, I hear the Father speaking, and I love you so much. But I can't suffer the rest, they are such a strain on my spirit, they will never "get it".

As I paddled along on the river, I was just asking the Father, "what am I really teaching them?". And I wondered? because its definitely not church. The Father showed me, "just speak to them what I have taught you, whether they are able to understand, whether they able to bear it. MY words are MY words.". Well said Father, well said; Your sheep will hear them, and the rest will slander and misquote me. That's fine. And fulfill Your promise towards me in Your timing Father, for the wife; praise God.







