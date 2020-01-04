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Amightywind Prophecy 141 - Heaven's Courtroom, Israeli Prophet Ezra, How Do You Plead?
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Amightywind Prophecy 141 - Heaven’s Courtroom: How Do You Plead? Excerpts For the accuser of the brethren is not just satan [Hebrew for accuser], but the accuser is anyone in any form, even if they be in witchcraft that they are accusing you and they are calling forth their mouth to be able to cast curses upon you. The power of life and death is in their tongue (Pr 18:21). This is what MY children have not understood until I revealed it to Elisheva right now. This is why you must be so careful and cautious what you speak even about yourself, what you believe about yourself. For it’s as if you say “Oh I am so stupid”—you have just now welcomed the spirit of stupidity to come upon you. So for instance, ABBA YAHUVEH says if you look in the mirror and say “Oh I feel so ugly today” or “I’M having a bad hair day today” [ Holy Tongues… ] or “no-one loves me;” “no-one understands me;” “I’M so worthless.” You have just opened yourself to the demonic spirits that have just been spoken forth out of your own mouth—when I have told you that I YAHUVEH have told you that I AM the POTTER and you are the clay and I don’t make anyone worthless. The only ones that are worthless in MY Eyes are those I call the reprobate. THEN I TAKE THAT CLAY IN MY HANDS AND I SMASH IT. I smash it. I smash it and I smash it and I smash it. As Jeremiah 6: 27-30 says, they are only fit to be called reprobate. As David said, “Should I not hate those that hate YOU? Yes I should hate them with a perfect hatred.” (Ps 139:21-22). You don’t ever wanna get on the wrong side of I ABBA YAHUVEH. You don’t ever wanna get on the wrong side of not only I, WHO SIT ON THE Throne, but also of the WRATH OF THE LAMB. Read carefully Revelation 6, and see how they will pray to the mountains to fall upon them. And I speak to the reprobate right now. You who knew the truth. I AM gonna be the worst on you. For you are in the Book of the Blotted Out—and you who sat at the feet of this Minister and this Ministry and this Prophet that I have ordained to be the Mother to the Prophets [in this ministry] and MY Ringmaiden, WOE WOE WOE WOE be unto you! For you were fed the Truth! You were fed the truth in the Prophecies and you received them and you believed them; and you had bowed your knee to ME and you had prayed for repentance and you had asked MY BLOOD to cleanse you clean. As far as your sins—they would be [as far as] from the east is from the west and you received the BLOOD ATONEMENT: THE PERFECT BLOOD SACRIFICE. No longer was it animals like in the Old Blood Covenant. I gave MY ONLY BEGOTTEN SON YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing
sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative
to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Amightywind Prophecy 141 - Heaven’s Courtroom: How Do You Plead? Excerpts For the accuser of the brethren is not just satan [Hebrew for accuser], but the accuser is anyone in any form, even if they be in witchcraft that they are accusing you and they are calling forth their mouth to be able to cast curses upon you. The power of life and death is in their tongue (Pr 18:21). This is what MY children have not understood until I revealed it to Elisheva right now. This is why you must be so careful and cautious what you speak even about yourself, what you believe about yourself. For it’s as if you say “Oh I am so stupid”—you have just now welcomed the spirit of stupidity to come upon you. So for instance, ABBA YAHUVEH says if you look in the mirror and say “Oh I feel so ugly today” or “I’M having a bad hair day today” [ Holy Tongues… ] or “no-one loves me;” “no-one understands me;” “I’M so worthless.” You have just opened yourself to the demonic spirits that have just been spoken forth out of your own mouth—when I have told you that I YAHUVEH have told you that I AM the POTTER and you are the clay and I don’t make anyone worthless. The only ones that are worthless in MY Eyes are those I call the reprobate. THEN I TAKE THAT CLAY IN MY HANDS AND I SMASH IT. I smash it. I smash it and I smash it and I smash it. As Jeremiah 6: 27-30 says, they are only fit to be called reprobate. As David said, “Should I not hate those that hate YOU? Yes I should hate them with a perfect hatred.” (Ps 139:21-22). You don’t ever wanna get on the wrong side of I ABBA YAHUVEH. You don’t ever wanna get on the wrong side of not only I, WHO SIT ON THE Throne, but also of the WRATH OF THE LAMB. Read carefully Revelation 6, and see how they will pray to the mountains to fall upon them. And I speak to the reprobate right now. You who knew the truth. I AM gonna be the worst on you. For you are in the Book of the Blotted Out—and you who sat at the feet of this Minister and this Ministry and this Prophet that I have ordained to be the Mother to the Prophets [in this ministry] and MY Ringmaiden, WOE WOE WOE WOE be unto you! For you were fed the Truth! You were fed the truth in the Prophecies and you received them and you believed them; and you had bowed your knee to ME and you had prayed for repentance and you had asked MY BLOOD to cleanse you clean. As far as your sins—they would be [as far as] from the east is from the west and you received the BLOOD ATONEMENT: THE PERFECT BLOOD SACRIFICE. No longer was it animals like in the Old Blood Covenant. I gave MY ONLY BEGOTTEN SON YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing
sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
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