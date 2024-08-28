BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel Launched Large military Offensive in the Occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Attacking 3 cities by Land & Air
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
80 views • 8 months ago

Israel launched a large military offensive in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, attacking three cities from land and air. Drone strikes hit Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas as soldiers opened fire at people on the ground killing at least ten people, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israeli Foreign Minister: We must deal with the threat in the West Bank like Gaza and implement a temporary evacuation of the population, as this is a war over everything.

Israeli media: Foreign Minister Israel Katz: The Palestinians must be temporarily evacuated from the West Bank and any required step taken “against the threat” there.

Adding: 

Israeli media platform: An Israeli soldier was killed and another was critically injured by sniper bullets in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza. (video about to upload)

Adding:  Israeli Channel 13:

Israel agrees to a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip under American pressure to allow for vaccination against polio.

Dates and details on how long and what areas it will include are still not clarified. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
