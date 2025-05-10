© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power Moves Worldwide are Being Hidden from the American Public w/ Andy Schectman
639 views • 2 days ago
Andy Schectman returns to the program to expose the global power shifts unfolding behind the scenes—shifts the vast majority of Americans remain dangerously unaware of. From the media to academia to elected officials, critical truths about the global economic realignment are being ignored or actively concealed. This conversation is part of our ongoing Friday night series, where we pull back the curtain on the forces reshaping the world—and how they will directly impact your future.
