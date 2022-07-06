Texas Set To Declare War Time Authority To Stop Collapse Of Border

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Alex Jones.
Jul 5, 2022
Attorney Jonathan Hullihan of http://ccdfusa.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the state of the American border crisis.
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