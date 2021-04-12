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Watch Bill Gates Admit To Human Depopulation Program
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923 views • April 12, 2021
In his own words and through the years Bill Gates has admitted his goal is to reduce population growth focusing on vaccines, abortion and control of health care.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6071fe829ae3a816934d4efa
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6071fe829ae3a816934d4efa
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