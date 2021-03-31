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Will They Steal The Election From Bernie Sanders?
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51 views • March 31, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3249/will-they-steal-the-election-from-bernie-sanders
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3249-will-they-steal-the-election-from-bernie-sanders
During the 2016 Presidential Election cycle, the Republican Primary has been the focus of the mainstream media and the candidacy of Hillary Clinton has been seen as inevitable.
Much like Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has changed the plans of the Republican party establishment - Senator Bernie Sanders continues to be a thorn in the side of Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.
The 2016 Democratic National Convention will be held on July 25th, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With increasing awareness of scandals involving Hillary Clinton – including an upcoming interview with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey – Sanders won’t relent in his battle to become the Democrat nominee for President of the United States.
Much like Trump’s battle against the Republican establishment and the large corporate interests funding the other Presidential candidates, Sanders has faced an uphill battle against the Democrat establishment and the lobbyist/special interest groups which resist political change of any kind.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/bernie-sanders-election
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3249-will-they-steal-the-election-from-bernie-sanders
During the 2016 Presidential Election cycle, the Republican Primary has been the focus of the mainstream media and the candidacy of Hillary Clinton has been seen as inevitable.
Much like Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has changed the plans of the Republican party establishment - Senator Bernie Sanders continues to be a thorn in the side of Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.
The 2016 Democratic National Convention will be held on July 25th, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With increasing awareness of scandals involving Hillary Clinton – including an upcoming interview with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey – Sanders won’t relent in his battle to become the Democrat nominee for President of the United States.
Much like Trump’s battle against the Republican establishment and the large corporate interests funding the other Presidential candidates, Sanders has faced an uphill battle against the Democrat establishment and the lobbyist/special interest groups which resist political change of any kind.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/bernie-sanders-election
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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