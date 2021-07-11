© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Urgent’ British Report Calls For Complete Cessation Of COVID Vaccines In Humans
Follow
5
Share
Report
332 views • July 11, 2021
An “urgent preliminary report of Yellow Card data” issued by the UK-based Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd submitted to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) states that “the MHRA now has more than enough evidence on the Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans.”
https://coercioncode.com/2021/06/17/urgent-british-report-calls-for-complete-cessation-of-covid-vaccines-in-humans/
https://coercioncode.com/2021/06/17/urgent-british-report-calls-for-complete-cessation-of-covid-vaccines-in-humans/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.