Video shows two Iron Dome missiles malfunctioning and hitting streets in Tel Aviv
At the beginning of the video, an Iron Dome missile spirals downwards and hits very close to an Israeli home.
Towards the end of the video, in the background, we can see a second Iron Dome missile also malfunctioning and heading downwards.
