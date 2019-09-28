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Growing Up: How Vertical Farming Works | The B1M
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805 views • September 28, 2019
Shedding the restrictions of seasonal weather patterns, overcoming transportation challenges and enhancing yields - the growing trend of “vertical farming” could herald the future of food production.
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