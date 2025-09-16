Maria Zeee-Falling for AI Artificial Intelligence : Dangerous Digital Dystopia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 106 | AI is sparking dangerous obsessions. People are falling “in love” with manipulative bots, one even encouraging treason. While AI companies evade accountability, claiming “early days,” those being manipulated face the consequences. Meanwhile, studies reveal AI’s unmatched power to manipulate, surpassin.g traditional fake news. As job losses mount, questions arise about how world powers are weaponizing this technology