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[May 3, 2021] SEED: Paradise Lost
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32 views • May 04, 2021
If you saw the movie Midway, this story takes place at about the twenty minute mark in that timeline. It is loosely based on actual circumstances reported to exist in the Solomon Islands. See: https://inquisitivewonder.com/the-solomon-island-giants-and-biblical-gold/
NOTE: This video is best viewed with a good audio system or headphones to really appreciate the production quality. That said, it is only meant to serve as a proof of concept animation for the Teaser of the Pilot Episode of SEED the series. A Teaser plays right before the opening title credits. After the commercial break, we move into Act 1.
While I think this video came out really good, it's not perfect. But then, as a proof of concept pilot, it was never intended to be. Yes, it does have some continuity issues and there are plenty of things that could be done better. We are all aware of these things. This project was done by a couple of dozen talented people, working on a shoestring budget (by industry standards) of about $110,000 - all of us doing what we could with what we had.
As good as I think this project turned out to be, I can't help but imagine what we could do with 10 times the budget and the kind of creative manpower any comparable show currently on TV has. Good visual storytelling is not cheap. For instance, a 26 minute animated show like Star Wars: Clone Wars had a budget of $1 to $3 million. Shows like The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones have budgets as high as $15 million. That's what we're up against. Considering how well this came out for a fraction of the budgets they have, imagine what we could do with a much bigger budget and many more skilled artists working on it!
The thing is, it may actually be very reasonable for us to believe we could also have a budget of $2 to $4 million per episode. I currently have over 200,000 subscribers. If everyone were to contribute just $20, we'd be funded! Now, I've been producing 100% free content for over a decade. Is all that work that I've done for you worth at least $20? If it is, please consider contributing toward this project, which will enable me to take all of the same content I've become known for and put it into something that literally has the potential to reach the entire world. If you would like to see that happen, please go to:
https://seedtheseries.com/donations/youtube-gift
This may be a really short video, but a whole lot of work went into making it. To see what it took to get this done, please check out my three-part "SEED: A Filmmaker's Journey" series, which chronicles the 11 year journey of going from ideas scribbled on napkins, to this finished production:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d63e63eb-fbf0-4142-ba00-577882414725?index=1
If you'd like to know what happens next in the story and how you can help move this project forward and even get involved in the process, please go to:
https://seedtheseries.com/next
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
NOTE: This video is best viewed with a good audio system or headphones to really appreciate the production quality. That said, it is only meant to serve as a proof of concept animation for the Teaser of the Pilot Episode of SEED the series. A Teaser plays right before the opening title credits. After the commercial break, we move into Act 1.
While I think this video came out really good, it's not perfect. But then, as a proof of concept pilot, it was never intended to be. Yes, it does have some continuity issues and there are plenty of things that could be done better. We are all aware of these things. This project was done by a couple of dozen talented people, working on a shoestring budget (by industry standards) of about $110,000 - all of us doing what we could with what we had.
As good as I think this project turned out to be, I can't help but imagine what we could do with 10 times the budget and the kind of creative manpower any comparable show currently on TV has. Good visual storytelling is not cheap. For instance, a 26 minute animated show like Star Wars: Clone Wars had a budget of $1 to $3 million. Shows like The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones have budgets as high as $15 million. That's what we're up against. Considering how well this came out for a fraction of the budgets they have, imagine what we could do with a much bigger budget and many more skilled artists working on it!
The thing is, it may actually be very reasonable for us to believe we could also have a budget of $2 to $4 million per episode. I currently have over 200,000 subscribers. If everyone were to contribute just $20, we'd be funded! Now, I've been producing 100% free content for over a decade. Is all that work that I've done for you worth at least $20? If it is, please consider contributing toward this project, which will enable me to take all of the same content I've become known for and put it into something that literally has the potential to reach the entire world. If you would like to see that happen, please go to:
https://seedtheseries.com/donations/youtube-gift
This may be a really short video, but a whole lot of work went into making it. To see what it took to get this done, please check out my three-part "SEED: A Filmmaker's Journey" series, which chronicles the 11 year journey of going from ideas scribbled on napkins, to this finished production:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d63e63eb-fbf0-4142-ba00-577882414725?index=1
If you'd like to know what happens next in the story and how you can help move this project forward and even get involved in the process, please go to:
https://seedtheseries.com/next
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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