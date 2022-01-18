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Fake Drama From The Industry // Episode 14 of For The Love Of Guns
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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110 views • January 18, 2022
What drives me nuts about the gun content creator universe is made-up drama. But that extends to made-up drama in my everyday life.

Let me talk to you about unplugging from the drama.

Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/

#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee @Rounded by Concealment Express #podcast #guns

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The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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