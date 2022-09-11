COVID-19 and climate change are just excuses they will use for the coming financial collapse

The full 54-minute interview with Ed Dowd done by Jerm Warefare on Sep 8, 2022 is posted here:



Ed Dowd, former portfolio manager for Blackrock, says:

The financial system is a disaster.

Now, in Sept 2022, we are at the precipice of a financial economic collapse.

There is immense global debt that can NEVER be repaid.

The Great Reset, COVID-19, climate change have nothing to do with the real problem.

It is a way for Central Bankers and politicians

who caused this financial economic disaster to blame something else.

COVID-19, climate change, etc are just a DISTRACTION from the real problem.

In 2019, a few months before COVID-19, the financial system was in trouble.

They shut down the economy, giving Central Banks an excuse to print lots of money.

