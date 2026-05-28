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5.28.26: Jill Biden's shocking confession and what it says about Democrats
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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The unimaginable thirst for power that consumed one first lady so badly that she was willing to sacrifice her husband to get it.

Also Thursday...Ohio fighting for Voter ID in the state constitution...California targets citizen journalists who expose fraud...and Strongsville still reacting to "The Crash" on Netflix. Join the chat!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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