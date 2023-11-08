11/07/23 Ben Gurion Canal Thru Gaza, Christians Expelled in Jerusalem # BBBB

11/7/23: Israel wants N. Gaza razed to save billions on the construction of the Ben Gurion Canal to compete with Suez Canal after decades of Israel fighting for access and control with Egypt. Meanwhile, Armenian Christians living in Jerusalem for 1700 centuries were attacked by Zionist militants 2 nights ago attempting to seize their properties and expel them.....

Election Day Voting Machine crime- it's happening again! But caught in PA:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/its-happening-voting-machines-down-several-districts-pennsylvania/

DeSantis kept alive by Yale fraternity funds:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-10-16/yale-dke-fraternity-brothers-raise-5-5m-for-desantis-2024-campaign#xj4y7vzkg

https://lindelloffensefund.org/the-plan/

Bridgeport, CT: Judge voids Mayoral election after ballot stuffing exposed by video surveillance:

https://nypost.com/2023/11/05/metro/connecticut-judge-orders-new-bridgeport-mayoral-primary-after-videos-showed-possible-ballot-stuffing/

Aubrey Hale, Robert Card: Who Are the psychiatrists in charge of these shooters?

https://www.ablechild.org/

LowderwithCrowder releases written words of Audrey Hale:

https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/nashville-shooters-manifesto

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/nashville-authorities-investigating-alleged-leak-of-covenant-shooters-hate-fueled-manifesto-5523885?utm_source=News&src_src=News&utm_campaign=rtbreaking-2023-11-06-1&src_cmp=rtbreaking-2023-11-06-1&utm_medium=email&est=FvPDV1d7WQMK5nNxoKpxLdeoiKqAjYvzh33%2B7Zcf%2BmrX3PrspTArEDRvrEE%3D

Able Child report on Robert Card, the Maine Shooter:

https://www.ablechild.org/2023/11/05/will-governor-mills-commission-get-to-the-truth/

The Ben Gurion Canal is planned to go through Northern GAZA:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20231105-an-alternative-to-the-suez-canal-is-central-to-israels-genocide-of-the-palestinians/

Pentagon makes public announcement of nuclear missile class submarine OHIO has arrived in the Med:

https://www.newsweek.com/us-ohio-class-nuclear-submarine-deployed-middle-east-tensions-israel-hamas-1841053

Armenian Christians being expelled from Jerusalem:

https://nationalfile.com/video-armed-israelis-attempt-ethnic-cleansing-of-armenian-christians/

Felicia Kenold plea deal to keep her children out of CPS in J6 persecution:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/j6-single-mother-faces-up-6-months-prison/

