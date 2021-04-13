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Terral Writes to CIS Editors-Writers and Dr. Steven Hotze about Catch-and-Bus GENOCIDE, Covid Passport Smokescreen, Earth Changes, and More: 04.13.2021
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682 views • April 13, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
--
What’s the Real Problem at the Border? https://cis.org/Krikorian/Whats-Real-Problem-Border
Also sent to Mark Krikorian and Todd Bensman at CIS.org ([email protected]) and ([email protected]) and David North ([email protected]), and Julie Axelrod ([email protected]).
Also sent to Dr. Steven Hotze, M.D. in Texas ([email protected]): https://www.brighteon.com/743e178e-792a-48e9-9646-90cad3605d42
Dozens Of Pregnant Illegal Immigrants Arrive In The Dark Of Night In Texas
https://banned.video/watch?id=607535e699347a1df3269b73
--General Message sent to All:--
Greetings to All:
This is an important message to inform you about the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program that has been ongoing since January 21, 2021. Tens of THOUSANDS of Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals from 140 nations are being used as incubators to bring SARS-CoV-2 Variant Strains from ALL OVER THE WORLD across our southern border to American cities from sea to shining sea!!! I highly encourage each of you to send this message to everyone possible, and to read the Mike Adams Brighteon... PDF document attached to this email. None of this legislation matters! NONE OF IT! Tens of thousands of Infected Illegal Alien Foreign National Parents are being bused throughout the USA in DHS buses, Greyhound buses, and chartered vans, so the Illegals with the many Covid Variants are breathing the same air. The Covid Variants they carry will combine in these hosts to produce mutant Variants that produce a series of Recombinant Strains. The Recombinant Strains will then incubate in the right host (can be human or animal) to produce Super Strains capable of killing a high percentage of the global population. . .
--
United States: Passport Rejected — A New Twist In The COVID-19 Passport Chapter
https://www.mondaq.com/unitedstates/government-measures/1057480/passport-rejected-a-new-twist-in-the-covid-19-passport-chapter
Related: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-gop-congressman-introduces-no-vaccine-passport-act
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 15 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
--
What’s the Real Problem at the Border? https://cis.org/Krikorian/Whats-Real-Problem-Border
Also sent to Mark Krikorian and Todd Bensman at CIS.org ([email protected]) and ([email protected]) and David North ([email protected]), and Julie Axelrod ([email protected]).
Also sent to Dr. Steven Hotze, M.D. in Texas ([email protected]): https://www.brighteon.com/743e178e-792a-48e9-9646-90cad3605d42
Dozens Of Pregnant Illegal Immigrants Arrive In The Dark Of Night In Texas
https://banned.video/watch?id=607535e699347a1df3269b73
--General Message sent to All:--
Greetings to All:
This is an important message to inform you about the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program that has been ongoing since January 21, 2021. Tens of THOUSANDS of Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals from 140 nations are being used as incubators to bring SARS-CoV-2 Variant Strains from ALL OVER THE WORLD across our southern border to American cities from sea to shining sea!!! I highly encourage each of you to send this message to everyone possible, and to read the Mike Adams Brighteon... PDF document attached to this email. None of this legislation matters! NONE OF IT! Tens of thousands of Infected Illegal Alien Foreign National Parents are being bused throughout the USA in DHS buses, Greyhound buses, and chartered vans, so the Illegals with the many Covid Variants are breathing the same air. The Covid Variants they carry will combine in these hosts to produce mutant Variants that produce a series of Recombinant Strains. The Recombinant Strains will then incubate in the right host (can be human or animal) to produce Super Strains capable of killing a high percentage of the global population. . .
--
United States: Passport Rejected — A New Twist In The COVID-19 Passport Chapter
https://www.mondaq.com/unitedstates/government-measures/1057480/passport-rejected-a-new-twist-in-the-covid-19-passport-chapter
Related: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-gop-congressman-introduces-no-vaccine-passport-act
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 15 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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