US WARPLANE lands in Greenland

US WARPLANES land in Greenland

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Energy Sec. Chris Wright arrived on the island to make "an offer" one "can't refuse."

COPENHAGEN/WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Greenlandic leaders criticised a planned trip this week by a high-profile U.S. delegation to the semi-autonomous Danish territory that President Donald Trump has suggested the United States should annex.

The delegation, which will visit a U.S. military base and watch a dogsled race, will be led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, and include White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

More at this article:

https://www.reuters.com/world/wife-us-vice-president-vance-make-high-profile-visit-greenland-2025-03-23/

More:

Greenland leaders FUME OVER upcoming US delegation visit

The US posture is “very aggressive and it is so serious that the level cannot be raised further” Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede told the Sermitsiaq newspaper.

Egede was referring to the upcoming visit by a delegation led by Usha Vance, wife of US Vice-President JD Vance.

They will visit the Pituffik US Space Force base on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has made repeatedly voiced his desire to annex Greenland, and his administration claims strategic interests in the Danish territory – including its location in the high Arctic and its abundance of rare earth minerals.

Denmark is also taking the visit seriously.

💬 “The visit from the United States cannot be seen in isolation from the public statements that have been made,” Danish Prime Minster Mette Frederiksen said. “Greenland belongs to and with the Kingdom of Denmark. They should sling their hook elsewhere.”





