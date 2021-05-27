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Back with a big rant
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2 views • May 27, 2021
It's been a bit since my last video.
Here I lay out a whole bunch of tidbits that my mind has been wrapped around.
And twiddling your thumbs. Yes. The importance of twiddling your thumbs.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
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Facebook page:
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Here I lay out a whole bunch of tidbits that my mind has been wrapped around.
And twiddling your thumbs. Yes. The importance of twiddling your thumbs.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stacethewizer/
http://www.twitter.com/stacewizer
http://www.instagram.com/stace_the_wizer
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