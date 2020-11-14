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The Truth Pill Sheep Refused to Take
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93 views • November 14, 2020
Had it with lockdowns, masks and forced closures? You should give this video a listen - who is really behind the pandemic? Listen as one man speaks the truth that MSM and the deep state do not want you to hear.
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