"Risky Climate Weapon", Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, April 12, 2025, #505
165 views • 2 weeks ago

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008


"Geoengineering Projects Advance Despite Public Outcry" (MSN). "The Risky Climate Weapon Whose Time May Have Arrived" (Bloomberg News). "Solar geoengineering moves into the spotlight as climate concerns grow" (Science News). The corporate media manufactured public denial of climate engineering operations is breaking down by the day, the landslide of awakening has begun.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington


To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-april-12-2025-505/

To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-april-12-2025-505/

newsgeoengineeringgeoengineeringwatchgeoengineering watchdanewigingtonrisky climate weapon
