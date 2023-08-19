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Constantine The Great - Paganism to Christianity -Lineage
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69 views • August 19, 2023

Join us as we begin our journey exploring Emperor Constantine the Great, the man who transformed Rome's religious beliefs from Paganism to Christianity. The conversion of Constantine changed the Christian landscape immeasurably. Before a battle with Maxentius in 306AD, Constantine believed he saw a cross shape in the sky from God, and heard the words "By this sign you shall conquer". He took this as a sign to convert to Christianity. This event would lead to the persecution of God’s faithful believers from within the church, and the beginning of a clear distinction between the two branches of Christianity that would emerge. The emperor became a great patron of the Church, and set a precedent for the position of the Christian emperor within the Church.


To find out more information read our extended article on Constantine on our website.

http://www.lineagejourney.com/episode...


En Español: • Constantino el Grande - Lealtad y con...


#KnowYourHistory #NECYouth #LineageJourney #Constantine

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healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon
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