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Dr. Wolf On The FDA’s Late Restrictions On Covid Vax
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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252 views • May 06, 2022
by CD Media Staff | May 5, 2022
creativedestructionmedia.com

Dr. Naomi Wolf discusses the FDA’s latest political move to save face and legal liability for approving the J&J Covid vaccine when they knew it caused blood clots.

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/video/2022/05/05/dr-wolf-on-the-fdas-late-restrictions-on-covid-vax/

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Steve Bannon, creativedestructionmedia.com, Dr Naomi Wolf are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene

Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.

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Keywords
corruptionfdafraudblood clotsnaomi wolfcovid vaccinejand j
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