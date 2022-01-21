© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The COVID Injection Depopulation Perpetrators
Follow
0
Share
Report
113 views • January 21, 2022
From otview
IN MY OPINION, the modern day Jews are MOSTLY impostor Jews they are not real Jews. When watching this, we can see why they are fake!! Just like Rome they use Christianity as a guise to fool the peoples. They are there to give Christianity a bad name.
IN MY OPINION, the modern day Jews are MOSTLY impostor Jews they are not real Jews. When watching this, we can see why they are fake!! Just like Rome they use Christianity as a guise to fool the peoples. They are there to give Christianity a bad name.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.