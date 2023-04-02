Uncensored: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Attacks on the Faces of the Resistance Are Increasing FAST

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Stew Peters Network

Streamed on: Mar 31, 8:00 pm EDT





Attacks on the faces of the resistance are undoubtedly increasing as the globalists fight with all their might on their global takeover. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us to discuss how the people are getting stronger and will NOT give in to their tyranny.

Visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement! (US only)

Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia

To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/

If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/

To access 10% off high-quality magnesium, visit www.bioptimizers.com/maria and enter promo code 'MARIA' for 10% off.

Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA':

https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG

Detox your system NOW with Dr. Zelenko's Z-DTox and use promo code 'MARIAZEEE' for 5% off your order: